Remodeling homeowner searches for first-hand advice after wife mandates old-fashioned stovetop: 'The old range broke twice in the same way'

Induction cooktops have been widely praised for their safety, precision, quick heating, and easy cleaning.

However, some homeowners on the fence about buying one remain skeptical about their durability.

In a Reddit post to r/kitchenremodel, one homeowner expressed concerns about breaking the glass on a new induction cooktop.

"The old range broke twice in the same way," the OP explained in the post.

Glass objects had fallen onto their previous glass cooktop and broken it on two separate occasions. Understandably, the OP's wife was hesitant to get another glass cooktop, even though the couple generally liked the idea of cooking with induction.

The OP's post is helpful because it opened a discussion about induction stove durability and alternatives to glass cooktops. It also inspired recommendations on how to keep your glass cooktop safe and on replacing it if it breaks.

As the technology has advanced, you can now find many affordable induction stoves, including plug-in models that start at around $50.

Many homeowners have been able to take advantage of federal tax credits to upgrade to induction cooking, saving up to $840 on the cost of a new range. But with many federal incentives set to expire at the end of the year, it's crucial to act quickly to get these savings.

Even without them, you can save significantly on your monthly utility bills by powering your induction stove with solar energy. TCD's Solar Explorer helps compare installer bids to save up to $10,000 on a new installation.

Through Solar Explorer, you can find $0-down subscription programs that reduce utility bills by up to 20%. One example is Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, which offers low energy rates.

Electrifying your home with induction cooking, solar panels, or an affordable upgraded HVAC are all ways to save money on bills while having less impact on the planet. If a super-efficient new heating or cooling system is of interest to you, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer.

In response to the OP's concerns about induction, Reddit users weighed in with their advice and recommendations.

"Get one with a metal frame around the edges, as the edges are the most vulnerable to cracking," one Redditor suggested.

"Induction isn't limited to glass tops," another Reddit user advised. "Samsung has a new matte finish that I love, and porcelain has been common for a while with systems like Invisacook."

"I have an induction range, and it's amazing," someone else shared. "I'm never going back to gas. It heats faster, is just as responsive, cooks more evenly, and doesn't make the air around the stove so hot. Not to mention the better air quality."

