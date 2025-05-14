Home cook shares unbelievable benefit of futuristic stovetop: 'Can't go back to ... anything else'

"It is seriously the best."

This Redditor will never return to gas stoves after buying a next-gen stovetop.

The homeowner left a raving review on Reddit after easily cleaning their induction range. "Induction is amazing," they wrote. "[I] hadn't cleaned the range in months, took about 5 minutes. Can't go back to gas or anything else."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a sparkling induction stovetop — it looks brand new. The appliances' smooth surfaces make them extremely easy to clean. Most spills should slide right off with warm water, but for a deeper clean, a DIY vinegar solution can do the trick.

Easy cleaning is just one of the many benefits of induction stovetops.

Induction stovetops heat up much faster than gas stoves. "Induction burners can boil a pot of water roughly 20-40% faster than the best gas and radiant electric ranges and cooktops," according to Consumer Reports.

Induction is also safer than gas. Gas stoves release pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide and benzene, into the air. Exposure to these pollutants raises the risk of respiratory problems, such as asthma. Induction uses no gas — only magnets and coils.

Induction can reduce the risk of accidental fires, too. Induction stoves work by magnetically heating the cookware, so without a pan or pot on the stovetop, no heat is generated.

Considering switching to induction? Try a portable induction range to get a taste of the benefits. Ready to commit? You can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Commenters shared their love of induction stovetops.

"I was absolutely team gas for decades," one user said. "... Got an induction about a year ago and my pining for gas is over. It's a game-changer."

"Love love love my induction range so much. I think my friends and family got sick of hearing about it when I first got it last year. It is seriously the best," another Redditor wrote.

