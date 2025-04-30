Want a new kitchen stove? You can collect $2,000 in government incentives to buy one

Even if you don't want to redo your entire kitchen, a plug-in induction stove can provide the money-saving and environmental benefits at a fraction of the cost.

Getting a new stove to cook your favorite meals doesn't have to break the bank. With the Inflation Reduction Act, you can collect up to $2,000 on a new stove with rebates and energy savings.

Gas stoves are becoming less common than electric stoves. However, they are not fully gone. According to Statista, in 2020, approximately 38% of all stoves were gas stoves. Gas stoves can be dangerous because they release carbon monoxide, a gas that has been linked to childhood asthma.

They are also responsible for releasing harmful components that increase air pollution and cause the planet to overheat. According to RMI, gas stoves produce up to 25 million tons of carbon pollution each year in the U.S.

With a newer induction stove, you can decrease air pollution and limit the harmful health effects of gas stoves. Induction stoves are also more efficient than older stovetops. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an induction stove can boil water 20-40% faster than traditional gas and electric stoves, saving you time in the kitchen and cutting your energy bill.

The IRA's Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate gives you a maximum rebate of $840 for a new stove, cooktop, range, or oven. Combined with the energy efficiency of a battery that can reduce excess energy usage during off-peak times, you can cut the costs of a new stove by up to 30%, giving you $2,000 in savings.

Even if you don't want to redo your entire kitchen, a plug-in induction stove can provide the money-saving and environmental benefits of an induction stove at a fraction of the cost. Plug-in induction stoves start at just $50.

However, these savings could come to an end soon, as President Trump has spoken about cutting the subsidies of the Inflation Reduction Act. Taking advantage of the rebates offered by the IRA sooner rather than later can save you thousands.

One impressive induction stove model is the Charlie by Copper, the world's first energy storage system equipped with an electric range stovetop. The built-in battery makes it easy to install in any kitchen and can even work when the grid goes down.

"We chose Charlie because it allowed us to install an induction range without having the considerable cost, inconvenience, and delay of upgrading our electrical system," Charlie customer Peter said.

"I had everything going — the pasta, two kinds of sauces — and there was no open flame, no heat loss, no adding heat to the house," Copper customer Sarah said. "The air didn't feel thick. Everything felt clean."

