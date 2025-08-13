Husband shares how he updated his kitchen to protect his asthmatic wife: 'Today, I am a believer'

Induction cooking is making waves across homes, as people discover the vast benefits, including reduced pollution and cleaner air.

One Reddit user shared how they switched to an induction cooktop, highlighting the health benefits and impressive heating abilities.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"So awhile back I posted about switching from a dual fuel stove to an induction unit due to my wife's asthma, and more and more studies linking asthma and gas appliances," the original poster wrote. "The Wolf was just installed and I did a little unscientific comparison … I had heard about the speed on Induction cook tops, and was skeptical."

The OP compared how long it took to heat 3 quarts of water on the old stove versus the induction, which went from almost 20 minutes to just over five.

"Today, I am a believer," the OP stated.

Induction stoves are an easy, affordable alternative to gas stoves, which, as the OP said, are linked to health issues like asthma. With the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

While many tax breaks and benefits for eco-friendly technology will come to an end as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program survived, so money off induction stoves can still be accessed. Still, it's better to take advantage of available discounts sooner rather than later to secure savings of hundreds of dollars.

If you're looking for a more renter or budget-friendly option, plug-in induction burners are an excellent choice and can start as low as $50.

Electrifying your home, such as leveling up to an induction unit, can help you contribute to a cleaner Earth by preventing dirty fuels from being burned, which pollute the air.

Other electric swaps include installing a heat pump or switching to solar panels.

After seeing the OP's induction cookware upgrade, commenters showed their personal enthusiasm for induction stoves.

"Nice. I love it. We are never going back." one said.

Another user added, "Love mine!"

