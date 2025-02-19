Undecided homeowner sparks heated debate over modern kitchen upgrade: 'Superior in every way'

"It's not just a matter of preference, it's objectively better."

Home cooks can be very particular about the tools and techniques they use, which means opinions regarding those tools and techniques can be strong. If you turn to them for advice on your own home cooking methods, you can expect rants, debates, diatribes, and, more often than not, some great tips.

Take this recent post to the r/Cooking subreddit, for instance.

A Redditor reached out to the cooking enthusiasts on this popular sub for some advice on choosing a cooking surface.

The title read, "Gas vs Induction cooktop," and the caption went into more detail:

"I need to replace my range. On here it seems that most people agree that an induction stove is better than gas, so I've been leaning toward getting induction. I wanted to get current opinions between gas and induction to help finalize my decision. Thanks!"

Many responses to this request were lengthy, in-depth, and comprehensive, and so were the comments responding to them. But while the details varied from commenter to commenter, it's quite clear which cooktop option is more widely preferred by the thread's end: induction.

"I've used coil electric, gas (commercial and residential), and induction. Induction is by far the best of the three. It's not just a matter of preference, it's objectively better…" the top comment stated.

Some of the reasons offered regarding the induction cooktop's superiority are its rapid heating speed, its controlled heating area, and how simple it is to clean. Of course, induction heat is also electric-powered, which means not burning dirty fuels every time you cook.

If you're interested in an induction cooktop yourself, consider battery-powered, environmentally-friendly, cost-effective Charlie from Copper.

This induction burner helps you avoid both the environmental and in-home dangers of cooking with gas while saving you money on your utility bills. You may also be able to get 30% off the cost of yours thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Commenters had much to say, but it was mostly in praise of the induction burner.

"The only thing I miss about gas is being able to char stuff on the open flame," one said. "Outside of that induction is superior in every way to me."

"I have had gas, standard electric and induction and I will never use anything [other] than induction again." another said.

