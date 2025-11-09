Home chef shares candid experience after purchasing futuristic cooking appliance: 'A good introduction to the technology'

"One thing that it sure feels like is faster."

A home cook shared an honest review of their new plug-in induction stove, describing its benefits compared to a gas alternative.

One of the original poster's main goals was to reduce the heat in their kitchen during the summer.

They quickly realized that their plug-in induction burner produced "very little 'waste' heat" compared to a gas stove and doesn't have much "heat flowing outside the container," keeping their kitchen cooler.

Cooking times were a lot faster than what they had experienced with a gas stove, which required a little time to adjust to.

"Bacon is one thing that it sure feels like is faster on the induction top than on a gas burner," they wrote on the Sawmill Creek forum.

Others shared similar reviews about their induction stoves, noting additional benefits.

"The portables are a good introduction to the technology or to supplement for special occasions," responded one user.

Unlike gas stoves, induction ranges do not release any harmful pollutants into your kitchen, improving your indoor air quality. Induction stoves are also more energy efficient, saving you time and money on utility bills down the line.

Thanks to the federal rebate program, homeowners can get up to $840 toward a new induction stovetop. If your home needs additional energy-efficiency upgrades, taking action sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving hundreds of dollars down the line. At the end of year, many home upgrade tax credits will no longer be available.

For renters or homeowners looking to try out induction without splurging on a full range, opting for a plug-in burner like the OP is a great option. Starting at just $50, plug-in burners are an affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves.

By switching to an induction stove, you not only save money on your energy bills but also reduce your household's pollution output, decreasing your overall environmental footprint.

Users continued to discuss the benefits of induction stoves.

"I had a portable induction 'burner' at the old house and used it during the kitchen renovation back in 2003," wrote one user.

"My induction range will boil two cups of water in about 60 seconds from cold out of the tap."

