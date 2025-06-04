Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming kitchen with next-gen tech: 'I'm totally in love with it'

"We had gas before and I was reluctant to give it up, but it's great."

Home upgrades can be a lot of fun, whether you're going with a new paint color or redoing an entire room.

One homeowner posted before-and-after kitchen photos to the r/KitchenRemodel subreddit to show off their kitchen redesign.

They shared how the remodel came about and wrote: "I'm totally in love with it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One aspect of the redesign caught someone's eye, though, as another Redditor asked: "Can you tell me about your induction cooktop?"

The conversation continued with the original poster, who replied, "I love it. We had gas before and I was reluctant to give it up, but it's great." Other users also chimed in on their enjoyment of induction cooktops.

Induction cooktops can be wonderful because they cook faster and more precisely than gas and conventional electric ranges and offer more safety since a burner won't turn on unless cookware is on top. In particular, they're an affordable solution for those seeking to avoid the dangers of gas stoves and are more cost-effective than most people's current stoves.

Best of all, homeowners can get up to $840 off an induction range because of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, those wanting to utilize IRA incentives should act sooner rather than later, as the future of these incentives is uncertain. President Donald Trump has stated he would like to have subsidies such as these eliminated, although making major changes like that would require an act of Congress.

For those who are renters or don't have the funds to purchase a new range, plug-in induction burners are incredibly affordable, starting at around $50.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Swapping to an induction cooktop can save you serious money on your home's energy bills, too, as they are 10% more energy-efficient than conventional electric ranges. Plus, because of the quicker cooking, you won't have to spend as much time making meals.

They create fewer indoor air pollutants than gas stoves, which is not only better for the environment but also for the health of your family.

If you're considering taking things a step further with saving on energy, installing solar panels is one of the most energy-efficient things you can do, as solar panels can bring your energy costs as low as $0.

If you're thinking of making this energy switch, EnergySage offers a free service that makes it quick and simple to receive and compare quotes from vetted installers in your area. They may even help you to save up to $10,000 on installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.