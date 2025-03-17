State officials announce sweeping appliance ban to tackle major health threat — here's how it could transform your kitchen

"Very happy to see this pass even though I think it allows for too many exceptions."

Boulder, Colorado, is taking a bold step toward cleaner homes and a healthier future, according to Boulder Reporting Lab.

Starting last December, all new residential and commercial buildings in Boulder were required to be built gas-free. The city council unanimously passed this forward-thinking energy code, making Boulder the largest Colorado city requiring all-electric construction.

The new rules affect new construction, major remodels, and additions. If you already have a gas stove or furnace, you can keep it and even replace it with another gas appliance. The requirements apply only to new builds and certain extensive renovations.

This shift will bring real benefits to Boulder residents. All-electric homes help people breathe easier by eliminating indoor air pollution from gas appliances. Studies show children living in homes with gas stoves are more likely to develop asthma. Plus, electric appliances can save money on utility bills while reducing harmful pollution.

Switching to induction stoves from brands like Copper is an easy, affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to a 30% discount on an induction range. These modern stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than conventional gas or electric models.

These incentives may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending. Taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could save homeowners thousands of dollars. Any changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, making the future of these incentives uncertain.

Boulder was already moving in this direction. The 2020 energy code had pushed most new large homes toward electric heating systems. This update closes the remaining gaps by addressing gas stoves and fireplaces in all new construction.

Reactions to the new code have been mixed. One Boulder resident commented: "Very happy to see this pass even though I think it allows for too many exceptions. No more new fossil fuel infrastructure!"

Others expressed concerns, with one calling it "absolute insanity."For those worried about electricity sources, the good news is that as more renewable energy comes online, all-electric homes will become even cleaner.

