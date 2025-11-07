Worried pet owner receives helpful advice after revealing concerns about trendy kitchen appliances: 'A noise I may not hear'

Few things feel worse than getting something nice for yourself, only to realize it caused unintended harm to someone you love.

A considerate pet owner did their homework to make sure that wouldn't happen to their dog if they bought a new induction cooktop.

The homeowner wrote on Reddit's r/dogs subreddit that they heard induction cooktops could make a slight hum or buzzing noise when cooking at high temperatures. They asked the subreddit community if any of their dogs had an issue being around induction.

"I'd hate to get it only to have my dachshund hate it whenever I cook because of a noise I may not hear," they wrote.

Commenters quickly reassured the OP, saying that their dogs haven't had an issue with any induction-related sounds.

"My two can tell if someone is walking with heavy footsteps over a block away, and completely ignore the induction cooktop," one wrote.

In fact, some pointed out that an induction cooktop is actually safer for dogs — and humans — than many other stoves.

The toxic fumes emitted by gas stoves worsen a home's air quality and can increase the risk of asthma. And if the gas accidentally is left on, it could trigger an explosion.

Electric stoves, meanwhile, get extremely hot to the touch. This puts young children, and four-legged friends who may want to steal a piece of food now and again, at risk of getting burned.

Induction cooktops, however, pose no such threat. The electromagnetic current they transfer to pots and pans creates no toxic fumes, and it keeps the cooktop itself cool. Not only does this make induction safer, but also more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

State programs and federal incentives can make these cooktops even more cost-effective, as homeowners can save up to $840 on their purchase. And if buying a new stove isn't realistic right now, plug-in induction burners can bring this technology onto your countertop for as little as $50.

But, be warned. Even if dogs can't hear an induction cooktop, they can definitely smell whatever's being made on it.

"My dog definitely notices when the induction hob is on. She sits and stares at me and asks to taste test," one commenter wrote. "However, she also does this with the oven, air fryer, microwave, … so I don't think the hob is the issue."

