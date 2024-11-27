Homeowner shares candid thoughts after buying next-gen kitchen appliance: 'I had to convince my family to make the switch'

You may have heard that induction stoves are better for human health and the planet, but do they impact your ability to cook? This testimonial might give you all the answers you need.

In a Reddit post on the r/Cooking thread, a user posted about having recently switched from a natural gas stovetop to an induction cooktop. They raved about the benefits.

The Redditor explained that, even with some pricy installation fees and electrical upgrades, their swap to an induction cooktop has been a huge improvement to not only their health but has actually made cooking easier. "I had to convince my family to make the switch, they all agree now I'm the wiser one," the original poster joked.

The user listed the main benefits of the swap as having peace of mind that they are not breathing in harmful gas pollutants, the cooktop heating up and cooking much more efficiently, and not needing to turn on their exhaust fan.

Traditional gas stoves rely on the burning of natural gas to work. An article from Scientific American explains that nitrogen dioxide, a harmful gas that is produced from burning natural gas, is carefully monitored outdoors but less so indoors, like in our homes. Long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide can cause respiratory issues like asthma and chronic lung disease, according to Scientific American.

Switching to an induction stove would therefore be beneficial to your health as well as the planet. Considering that the burning of natural gas creates harmful pollutants, switching to electric alternatives simultaneously helps reduce air pollution.

To make switching to an induction stove even more appealing, the U.S. government will even offer you a rebate of up to $840 for it, thanks to the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Other ways to earn money through rebates for sustainable swaps in your home can be assessed and calculated through online tools from Rewiring America.

Reddit users shared their enthusiasm and agreement on how great induction stovetops are.

"I decided to pull the trigger on an induction replacement and have ZERO regrets. … I'm sold for life on induction," wrote one user.

"For those still stuck on gas, don't sleep on induction! … It has been such an upgrade. Did not believe it could be faster than gas but I can boil a kettle of water for tea in under a minute," chimed in another.









