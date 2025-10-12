Home chef shares honest review after trying out futuristic induction cooktop: 'Let me give you a little hint'

  • Home Home

The model the chef showed has a stainless steel top with five burners.

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: YouTube

You may have heard about induction cooking, but if you haven't used this type of stovetop yet, you'll likely not know much about it. 

That's where home chef Stuart Dunn comes in. On his YouTube channel (@westuartdunn), where he tries out new appliances, the chef explained how induction stoves work. 

He posted a video about the GE 36-inch induction stove. He said, "If you are on the fence about induction cooking, let me give you a little hint: this is the way to go." 

The one the chef is showing is a stainless steel top with five burners, two of which can sync up. 

Induction stoves work differently from your typical electric stove. It heats up the pan and food via electromagnets. As the chef explained, you have to have compatible cookware, which has to "have enough metal, and the metal-on-metal is what heats up quickly." 

He also noted that the surface doesn't get hot, apart from residual heat from the pan, making it easy to clean up when you're done cooking. 

The chef turned on the stove and mentioned how the beeping can take some time to get used to, but it's just the magnets working. You'll notice how quickly the water starts to boil — under two minutes. 

Additionally, if you remove the pan from the burner, it will start flashing to alert you that the pan is not there, and it will also turn off. 

Induction stove tops have other benefits, including better temperature control and more even cooking. These cooktops are also safer than using a gas stove, which releases dangerous gases, such as benzene and methane

Although installing an induction stove can be costly, you can receive up to $840 off with federal incentives. According to Canary Media, many of the tax credits for cheaper energy upgrades are ending at the end of 2025. However, many home appliance ones are still valid, including those for induction stoves. 

You can even purchase a plug-in induction stove top starting at $50, which can be more affordable and quicker to reap the benefits. Plug-in induction burners are also a good option for renters.

