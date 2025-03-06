Appliance expert shows off unbelievable capabilities of next-gen stovetop in viral video: 'The best cooker on the planet'

"This video is taken in real time."

You may have heard about the benefits of induction cooking but are still skeptical. One TikTok appliance expert demonstrated how induction stoves work.

Chantelle Hope (@chanthope) posted a video of a pan cut in half. A slice of cheese is placed half on the pan and half on an induction stovetop.

Hope says, "This video is taken in real time."

About 50 seconds into the clip, the half of the cheese in the pan starts bubbling. However, the half of the slice not on the pan hasn't started melting yet.

Induction stovetops work differently than traditional gas or electric ones because they use electromagnetism to heat the food. This means the range heats your cookware — and your food in it — not the stovetop.

Because the stovetop itself doesn't heat up, it's cool to the touch, which is much safer for you and your family. It's also easier to clean because food messes don't get baked on.

Induction ranges even boil water 50% quicker than a traditional stove. Think of the time you can save in the kitchen. You'll also have better temperature control, so you no longer have to over- or undercook your meals.

Additionally, these stovetops are safer than gas stoves because they don't release toxic fumes such as benzene and methane.

Not all cookware is compatible with an induction stovetop, though. You'll need cast iron or stainless steel cookware for it to work properly.

If you're looking to upgrade your stovetop, Copper is an affordable option. Installation is easy because it plugs into the outlet behind your stove. Copper stovetops also come in three shades: stainless steel, sea salt white, and Azurite blue, so you're sure to find one to match your kitchen.

The downside of induction stovetops is that they can be expensive up front, but that's where the Inflation Reduction Act comes in. You can receive a 30% tax credit to help with installation costs.

Rewriting America can also help navigate the tax credits you're eligible for to make the process seamless.

Unfortunately, the future of these tax credits is uncertain. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate them. However, it will take a vote from Congress for that to happen. If you plan on taking advantage of them, act fast.

Many TikTok users are already familiar with induction cooking.

One user said, "'Induction is the future[.]' Here in Switzerland it's the present."

Another commented, "The Best cooker on the planet. I've had one for years."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



