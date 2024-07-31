  • Home Home

This new tool makes planning your next home upgrade easy — and it could help save you thousands

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: iStock

More and more people across America are electrifying their homes, appliances, and cars as they discover the incredible savings possible by making the switch. Electric power is more affordable than burning fuel almost across the board, and it helps reduce the heat-trapping air pollution that is driving global warming and causing extreme weather worldwide.

Rewiring America isn't trying to sell you anything. It's a nonprofit that exists to help you electrify your home and get the best deal possible while doing it. That means providing free online resources, helping you locate the best contractors in your area, and guiding you through the process of claiming rebates for your work.

That last point is important, because you could be missing out on thousands of dollars of tax breaks or cash back. The Inflation Reduction Act allocates funding for eco-friendly home upgrades, from switching to an electric induction range to insulating your home.

All of these steps will save you money over time since they lower your energy usage. For example, installing a heat pump gives you more efficient heating and reliable cooling all in one.

However, most of these changes require an up-front investment. That's where the IRA comes in handy. It can cover some or all of the costs of your upgrade.

Some of the IRA's provisions are open to all, and some are designated for low-income families. To find out what you're eligible for, just enter some information about your home into the interactive household electrification incentives calculator from Rewiring America. With a few basics like ZIP code and income, you'll be given a list of home upgrades that can get you rebates and tax credits.

There's never been a better time to get started.

