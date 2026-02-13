'Casual cook' searches for real-world advice after questioning the hype around futuristic kitchen tech: 'Do not give this a second thought'

Any kind of home upgrade can seem daunting. Doing your research first is always a good idea. It's why this Redditor reached out to the r/Cooking subreddit for advice.

The home cook wanted to replace their gas stove with an electric one but wasn't quite sold on induction yet. In the Reddit post, they said, "We are casual cooks looking to up our game."

When researching induction stoves, the first thing to understand is that they use magnetic fields to heat the pan and food. The surface itself doesn't get hot, so it's safer to touch than a traditional electric stove. Additionally, that makes for easier cleanup, because the food doesn't get baked on.

It can boil water 50% faster and provides better temperature control.

It's also safer because it doesn't produce toxic gases like gas stoves do, such as benzene and methane.

While many of these perks don't appeal to the original poster, like boiling water faster, perhaps cooking food more evenly could really level up their cooking game.

You can even get all of these benefits with a plug-in induction burner.

While the OP said they "have a powerful fan venting to outdoors," NRDC reported that gas stoves can leak gas even when they aren't on.

Induction stoves can be a significant initial investment, but some states offer rebates of up to $840 for installing an induction range. So, while the Redditor's budget is $5,000, they could still save some money,

For renters or homeowners who don't want to spend that much right now, plug-in induction burners start at a very reasonable $50.

Luckily, the OP already has induction-compatible cookware, but if you're making the upgrade, you'll need stainless-steel or cast-iron pots and pans.

This Redditor is still on the fence, but the cooking community was happy to share its experiences with induction cooking.

One user said: "I will never go back. No fumes. German engineering. Cleanup is a breeze. Do not give this a second thought."

Another commented: "I loved gas. But … I love induction more. I'm not mad that I never have to clean a gas range ever again."

