Home cook issues PSA about simple way to eliminate kitchen health risk: 'Your family will thank you'

A Redditor had to gush about a kitchen upgrade to the community on r/inductioncooking.

"It's so nice simmering a pot of chili knowing I'm not filling my house with hydrocarbons," the original poster wrote alongside a photo of their stovetop in action. "My LG Studio CBIS3618B just chugging along … steady heat, easy to clean and no drama."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the poster went on to vouch for the unit they were using. They noted that they've been able to boil a liter of water in 40 seconds and that the control was fine enough that "you can melt chocolate without a double boiler."

They particularly highlighted the health benefits of switching off the gas.

"The [No. 1] reason why I switched to induction is because of the health risks associated with indoor gas use," they wrote. "I have asthma and I'm a cancer survivor. I take this s*** seriously."

Sure enough, gas stoves produce loads of pollutants indoors, but that's only part of the problem.

Home energy pollution, particularly from burning gas, is a major contributor to shifts in destructive climate patterns. These can include floods, heat waves, and droughts. Disasters such as these have led to a climb in home insurance premiums and the withdrawal of coverage altogether in risk-prone areas.

Curbing these negative consequences of gas use is as easy as upgrading to an induction stove at the next opportunity. Not only are they better for your health and the environment, but they also make for a premium cooking experience.

The Reddit community was quick to encourage the original poster's upgrade to an induction stove.

"Induction cooking: this is excellent," one commenter wrote. "Your lungs and your family will thank you."

"Wow this thread really taught me some stuff, with the links to scientific journals provided here," another replied. "I love cooking with gas, but I may try to get an induction as my next cooktop."

