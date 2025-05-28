Expert gardener shares incredible progress video after remediating massive gardening mistake: 'Watching [it] come to life'

A Colorado gardener and farmer recently shared a video about her improved soil quality — and how happy her plants were as a result.

Briana Bosch (@blossomandbranchfarm), the owner of Blossom and Branch Farm, posted a video on TikTok explaining the changes she had made.

"Watching my soil food web come to life after removing all of the landscape fabric we used to use has been so rewarding," she wrote. Now, instead of the fabric, they have a deep mulch system, and they "use the soil food web to mineralize it into nutrients for our plants to use."

"Nature is a beautiful, incredible and wondrous thing," she concluded cheerfully.

Landscaping fabric, which is designed to suppress weed growth by smothering them with a thick sheet of material, is a controversial tool among gardeners. It's been criticized for being both ineffective and toxic to the environment. Considering this "fabric" is actually made of plastic, these sheets of material leach contaminants and microplastics into the soil over time. And for any weeds they suppress, they also smother beneficial native plants.

Instead, as Bosch demonstrates in her video, she has moved to an all-natural approach. "If you feed the soil life, the food web of microbes, bacteria and fungi does the work," she said. Planting seedlings into the ground, she shows how she uses a small amount of compost in each hole and dips the roots in a "compost slurry" to provide a natural dose of nutrients and moisture.

"Switching to regenerative practices has not only saved me so much money, it's also so much better for the earth—no more bottled amendments or expensive additives," she said. "Now we just use what nature provides and our soil thrives."

Commenters praised the approach, eager to implement it themselves. One shared that they already use a similar approach, mixing horse manure into their soil bed to keep the microorganisms thriving.

A garden that's able to flourish free of chemicals is highly beneficial for the environment. By supporting pollinators and wildlife — which happens even more if the area has been rewilded with native plants — these landscapes help to generate clean air, water, and plentiful food for the entire local ecosystem.

