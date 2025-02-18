Neighborhood left reeling in wake of disturbing early-morning scene: 'That is very disconcerting'

Residents of South Natomas, a neighborhood in Sacramento, California, woke one morning to find trash piles scattered along their streets.

A video from CBS News Sacramento showed home surveillance footage of a dump truck driving around 6:15 a.m. that morning. The truck left behind piles of trash, some of which resident Lisa Framiglio said were too large for cars to drive through. Resident Devin Flores called it a "sea of trash," adding, "It was like snow almost."

While residents say illegal dumping doesn't usually occur in South Natomas, other surrounding areas have dealt with it. The City of Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division reported 719 illegal dumping calls in December 2024 alone. March, April, and October of the same year each had more than 1,000 calls.

Other parts of the country aren't immune to illegal dumping, either. People have spotted piles of trash in public parks, wooded areas, and private properties.

Dealing with unsightly trash is just part of the problem. North Natomas city councilor Lisa Kaplan warned that illegal dumping can also be unsafe for residents.

"It could be a dump that contains needles, so that is very disconcerting for me," Kaplan told CBS News Sacramento.

Illegal dumps can also become a fire hazard and a sanctuary for disease-spreading pests. And chemicals from dumps can contaminate soil and water supplies.

The City of Sacramento has attempted to combat illegal dumping via rewards of up to $1,000 for those who help catch wrongdoers. Cities across the country also have laws in place to mitigate dumping. For example, Philadelphia's local government fines up to $5,000 per offense and require reimbursement for cleanup costs.

This video serves as an excellent reminder of the importance of proper waste management that's accessible and affordable. If you see someone dumping illegally, call 311, a non-emergency hotline, to report it to your local government.

The residents and city crews of South Natomas worked quickly to clean up their streets. "Everyone was out cleaning up trash," Flores told CBS. "There's a man cleaning up trash down the street with a dustpan." But when asked if there's concern a dumper will strike again, Framiglio responded, "Yes. Very much so."

