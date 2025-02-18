  • Home Home

Neighborhood left reeling in wake of disturbing early-morning scene: 'That is very disconcerting'

"Everyone was out."

by Amy Boyington
"Everyone was out."

Photo Credit: iStock

Residents of South Natomas, a neighborhood in Sacramento, California, woke one morning to find trash piles scattered along their streets.

A video from CBS News Sacramento showed home surveillance footage of a dump truck driving around 6:15 a.m. that morning. The truck left behind piles of trash, some of which resident Lisa Framiglio said were too large for cars to drive through. Resident Devin Flores called it a "sea of trash," adding, "It was like snow almost."

While residents say illegal dumping doesn't usually occur in South Natomas, other surrounding areas have dealt with it. The City of Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division reported 719 illegal dumping calls in December 2024 alone. March, April, and October of the same year each had more than 1,000 calls.

Other parts of the country aren't immune to illegal dumping, either. People have spotted piles of trash in public parks, wooded areas, and private properties.

Dealing with unsightly trash is just part of the problem. North Natomas city councilor Lisa Kaplan warned that illegal dumping can also be unsafe for residents.

"It could be a dump that contains needles, so that is very disconcerting for me," Kaplan told CBS News Sacramento.

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

Illegal dumps can also become a fire hazard and a sanctuary for disease-spreading pests. And chemicals from dumps can contaminate soil and water supplies.

The City of Sacramento has attempted to combat illegal dumping via rewards of up to $1,000 for those who help catch wrongdoers. Cities across the country also have laws in place to mitigate dumping. For example, Philadelphia's local government fines up to $5,000 per offense and require reimbursement for cleanup costs.

This video serves as an excellent reminder of the importance of proper waste management that's accessible and affordable. If you see someone dumping illegally, call 311, a non-emergency hotline, to report it to your local government.

Should the government continue to give tax incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades?

Absolutely 💯

No 🙅

Depends on the upgrade 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The residents and city crews of South Natomas worked quickly to clean up their streets. "Everyone was out cleaning up trash," Flores told CBS. "There's a man cleaning up trash down the street with a dustpan." But when asked if there's concern a dumper will strike again, Framiglio responded, "Yes. Very much so."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x