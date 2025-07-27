Driver shares honest thoughts 2 years after upgrading to high-tech EV: 'Still turning heads everywhere'

You don't forget your first car — especially if it's a sleek electric vehicle that still makes your own jaw drop two years later.

A Reddit user recently posted photos of their Hyundai Ioniq 5 on the r/electricvehicles subreddit after hitting the 26,500-kilometer mark. "Still turning heads everywhere, including my own every time I park and walk away," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post — part celebration, part honest review — sparked a wave of comments, questions, and helpful tips from fellow EV fans.

The user praised the car's "design and aesthetics" along with the smooth ride. "The driving experience, particularly the suspension," they added, "is what I love."

Not everything's perfect, though. The rear of the car attracts dust easily, the tires wore down quicker than expected, and the paint job hasn't held up well. "Rock chips develop easily," they noted, echoing what other Ioniq owners have said. They also mentioned that getting good service lately has required escalation. "Hyundai service in my country used to be better," they wrote.

Still, the car's biggest drawback? Not enough to ruin the experience. Even after dealing with a common battery part issue — something called an integrated charging control unit failure — they stayed positive. "It's annoying for sure — but it's not a deal breaker. Gets fixed pretty quickly. Doesn't discourage me from the car one bit," the OP wrote.

That kind of loyalty speaks volumes, especially for a first-time EV owner.

Beyond personal style and comfort, switching to an EV has its perks — especially for your wallet and your lungs. No gas station stops. No oil changes. Fewer maintenance surprises. And that means less heat-trapping pollution in the air, which is good news for your health and that of the environment.

And there's a deadline coming up. Federal tax credits for EVs will start phasing out after Sept. 30 — so buyers waiting to make the switch might want to move soon.

Charging your car at home can already save you money. But pairing an EV with home solar is where savings start to stack. Installing solar panels can bring your home energy costs down to or near $0. Free and easy-to-use tools from EnergySage can help you compare local solar quotes from vetted installers and help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

"Got one yesterday," one user wrote. "Very excited."

Another added, "My favorite EV car design by far."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.