Expert reveals surprisingly simple method to remove tough sweat stains from clothes: 'It's amazing'

A cleaning expert has shared a simple hack for getting stubborn stains out of clothing using something commonly found at home.

The scoop

A cleaning expert, known as @jeeves_ny on TikTok, has shared a simple hack for getting difficult stains out of clothing using hydrogen peroxide.

According to the expert, hydrogen peroxide is a form of oxygen bleach, otherwise known as color-safe bleach, that can be used to remove stubborn stains.

"It's amazing at treating blood stains or any old stains," says the cleaning expert.

All you need to do is spray the hydrogen peroxide onto the stain and let it air dry. The TikToker says that it may take more than one try for optimal results.

How it's helping

Stubborn stains can ruin clothing and other textile items, and while there are many popular commercial products for helping people to remove them, these can be costly and sometimes don't work. Making use of hacks like these helps people find cheap and more environmentally friendly ways to get stains out of their clothes by using products they already have at home.

In addition to saving lots of money, these natural alternatives can often be safer than store-bought products containing lots of harmful chemicals. These chemicals can sometimes cause skin irritation, respiratory issues, and even pose risks to young children and pets if accidentally ingested. Using natural alternatives also helps to keep these chemicals out of our water systems, contributing to a cleaner and healthier planet.

Natural alternatives have a variety of uses and can be used to clean various things around the home, whereas store-bought cleaners have often been developed for specific tasks like cleaning bathrooms or removing stains from clothing. This leads to a buildup of plastic waste at home, which contributes to the trash sent to landfills.

What everyone's saying

The OP received a lot of questions from commenters on the various uses of hydrogen peroxide, with some asking if it could be used to remove stains from socks, while others asked about using it on shirt collars.

One helpful commenter shared that hydrogen peroxide is "also great for getting pet stains out of carpets."

Another added, "used it on my pillow today with baking soda."

