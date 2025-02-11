  • Home Home

Man demonstrates clever DIY hack to deep clean dirty grout without harsh chemicals: 'My grout is foul'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Tiktok

Scrubbing grout doesn't have to be an ordeal. One TikTok user shared a dirt-cheap trick to get sparkling shower walls without harsh chemicals.

The scoop

TikTok creator Ramon Israel (@ramonisrael) demonstrated how to deep clean grout using common household ingredients.

@ramonisrael Easy Grout Cleaning Hack 🚿✨ 1 cup of baking soda 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide 1tbsp dishwashing liquid mix well, apply and let this sit for 5 minutes before scrubbing. use a damp microfiber cloth/ paper towel #groutcleaning #groutcleaninghack #bathroomcleaning #showercleaning #cleaninghacks #easyclean #hometips #homecleaning ♬ its ok im ok sped - tate mcrae

Instead of using bleach or other harsh chemicals, he mixes a solution of common household ingredients to break down grime and restore grout to its original color.

The key to this method is allowing the mixture to sit for a few minutes before scrubbing lightly with a brush, revealing a dramatically cleaner surface.

How it's working

To easily clean grout without harsh chemicals, mix 1 cup of baking soda, 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide, and 1 tablespoon of dishwashing liquid in a bowl. Apply the mixture directly onto the grout and let it sit for five minutes to break down dirt and stains.

Then, scrub the grout thoroughly and wipe it clean using a damp microfiber cloth or paper towel for a fresh, bright finish.

Watch now: Would you live in a building made of weed?

This cleaning hack saves time and money by eliminating the need for pricey specialty cleaners.

By opting for natural alternatives, you can save up to $900 over 10 years while reducing your exposure to potentially harmful chemicals found in conventional cleaning supplies.

Many natural cleaning ingredients, including citrus fruits and vinegar, are things you might already have in your kitchen, making them budget-friendly choices. Plus, these natural options can help protect you from exposure to around 200 pounds of chemicals, contributing to a healthier home environment.

What people are saying

Many TikTok users were excited to try the hack themselves.

One commenter wrote, "I'm doing this my grout is FOUL."

Others pointed out that homemade cleaning solutions are not only effective but also a great way to avoid unnecessary chemicals.

"Thanks for the tip, my grout definitely looks a lot cleaner," another commenter said.

With natural cleaning hacks such as this one gaining popularity, many people are realizing they can keep their homes spotless while making more sustainable choices.

