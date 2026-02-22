  • Home Home

Homeowner shares candid appliance review after installing heat pump in cold weather state: 'I … wanted to offer a counterpoint'

"I'm doubly impressed by this given that the attic hasn't been insulated yet!"

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
One New England homeowner shared how their heat pump had no issue keeping up with temperatures, even in the cold and snow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A New England homeowner heard a lot of chatter that contrasted with their experience with heat pumps, so they took to Reddit to break down why residents in cold-weather states shouldn't hesitate to upgrade to one of these ultra-efficient devices.

"I just wanted to offer a counterpoint," the poster shared. They said their three heat pumps were "having no issue keeping up temps even in the cold/snow" of Hartford, Connecticut. 

"I'm doubly impressed by this given that the attic hasn't been insulated yet!" they added.

Another user affirmed that the right HVAC setup can make a huge difference in comfort and cost savings. Heat pumps are much more efficient than gas and oil boilers, so they can drastically reduce your energy bills and air pollution associated with electricity generation.


"Most of the heat-pump bashing you see is because the systems are often wrongly selected/installed," the commenter said. "... *WHEN* heat pumps are correctly selected (example: cold-climate equipment matched to the local design temperature, proper load calcs/equipment selection), they perform very well."

TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and find the right efficient HVAC for your home and budget. Meanwhile, the OP revealed their heat pumps presented one final pleasant surprise: a noticeable reduction in noise. 

"Our last home had a zoned gas furnace, and our condo we're in while building has an electric furnace, and they are so much louder/noticeable than these new air handlers," they said.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're among the millions of Americans worried about rising utility bills, there are practical ways to take action. TCD has resources to get you started:

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two?

Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers
• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%
• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners 

If HVAC leasing is the right path for you, Palmetto's plans start at $99 per month and include 12 years of maintenance. 

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

To further reduce energy bills, you can pair your electric appliances with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage's free resources will connect you with vetted local providers who can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation. 

Plus, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing challenges with the free Palmetto Home app.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider