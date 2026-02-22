Homeowner shares candid appliance review after installing heat pump in cold weather state: 'I … wanted to offer a counterpoint'

"I'm doubly impressed by this given that the attic hasn't been insulated yet!"

A New England homeowner heard a lot of chatter that contrasted with their experience with heat pumps, so they took to Reddit to break down why residents in cold-weather states shouldn't hesitate to upgrade to one of these ultra-efficient devices.

"I just wanted to offer a counterpoint," the poster shared. They said their three heat pumps were "having no issue keeping up temps even in the cold/snow" of Hartford, Connecticut.

"I'm doubly impressed by this given that the attic hasn't been insulated yet!" they added.

Another user affirmed that the right HVAC setup can make a huge difference in comfort and cost savings. Heat pumps are much more efficient than gas and oil boilers, so they can drastically reduce your energy bills and air pollution associated with electricity generation.





"Most of the heat-pump bashing you see is because the systems are often wrongly selected/installed," the commenter said. "... *WHEN* heat pumps are correctly selected (example: cold-climate equipment matched to the local design temperature, proper load calcs/equipment selection), they perform very well."

Meanwhile, the OP revealed their heat pumps presented one final pleasant surprise: a noticeable reduction in noise.

"Our last home had a zoned gas furnace, and our condo we're in while building has an electric furnace, and they are so much louder/noticeable than these new air handlers," they said.

