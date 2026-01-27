New report uncovers why millions of Americans are feeling the weight of spiraling energy bills: 'Prices are expected to spike even further'

Millions of Americans are facing higher energy bills because of increased demand for electricity. But there is another reason for rising costs, according to a new report by the climate advocacy organization Climate Power.
As ABC News detailed, the report, which cited data from the Energy Information Administration, found that household electric bills have increased by 13% since President Donald Trump took office. Climate Power said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is "driving up utility costs and destroying jobs by removing cheaper, cleaner energy sources from the grid, all while funding new tax breaks for the oil and gas industries."
These policies have led to the cancellation of 324 energy projects, which would have generated 25,000 megawatts of electricity and powered over 13 million homes.
"Prices are expected to spike even further, especially as rising energy demands are driven by data centers and extreme heat," ABC News said, referencing the study.
Despite government policies, grid modernization, and AI data centers driving up energy bills, homeowners can still save massively by going solar. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great resource to help you get started and save up to $10,000 on the purchase and installation.
"The cheapest energy today is also the cleanest and fastest to deploy, and that's what America needs," Joanna Slaney, vice president for political and government affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a press release.
Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills
Here are some easy options to cut energy bills potentially to near-zero, protect yourself from volatile electricity prices, and make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage. Home batteries further reduce costs by storing energy for nighttime use when electricity is more expensive.
• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers
• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%
• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners
|
Have your energy bills gone up in the past year?
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
For additional savings, consider pairing a solar system with an energy-efficient heat pump. TCD's HVAC Explorer can connect you with vetted contractors that will help you find the right system for your home and budget, and potentially lower your energy bills by 50%.
Homeowners can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on eco-friendly home upgrades by downloading the Palmetto Home app and completing simple challenges to reduce energy use.
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.