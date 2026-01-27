New report uncovers why millions of Americans are feeling the weight of spiraling energy bills: 'Prices are expected to spike even further'

"The cheapest energy today is also the cleanest and fastest to deploy."

Millions of Americans are facing higher energy bills because of increased demand for electricity. But there is another reason for rising costs, according to a new report by the climate advocacy organization Climate Power.

As ABC News detailed, the report, which cited data from the Energy Information Administration, found that household electric bills have increased by 13% since President Donald Trump took office. Climate Power said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is "driving up utility costs and destroying jobs by removing cheaper, cleaner energy sources from the grid, all while funding new tax breaks for the oil and gas industries."

These policies have led to the cancellation of 324 energy projects, which would have generated 25,000 megawatts of electricity and powered over 13 million homes.

Despite government policies, grid modernization, and AI data centers driving up energy bills, homeowners can still save massively by going solar. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great resource to help you get started and save up to $10,000 on the purchase and installation.

"The cheapest energy today is also the cleanest and fastest to deploy, and that's what America needs," Joanna Slaney, vice president for political and government affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a press release.

