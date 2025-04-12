Concerned homeowner searches for credible advice after receiving enormous HVAC quote: 'That may be a little overkill'

"I'd get more quotes, but that price doesn't seem outrageous for two larger units and a bit of duct work."

With traditional energy costs on the rise worldwide, many homeowners are looking into updating their HVAC systems for greater efficiency at a reasonable price.

However, it can be confusing to know whether heating, ventilation, and air conditioning quotes are actually reasonable and if you're getting your money's worth in the long run by investing in an upgrade.

The scoop

In a Reddit post to r/heatpumps, one homeowner detailed the quote they received for two three-ton Mitsubishi Hyper Heat heat pumps.

"The quote is for $43,100, and I would be eligible for a $10k incentive from Massachusetts to reduce investment to $33,100," the OP wrote. "Questions are: Is this reasonable, and will this setup be effective at keeping my house warm in New England winters."

The homeowner also explained that they were looking to replace baseboard heating, which is one of the systems that can land the most significant savings by switching to a heat pump.

How it's helping

The OP's question is helpful because it sparks curiosity about heat pump investments and whether they're worth the upgrade.

Heating your home takes up a huge portion of your monthly energy bills. Therefore, upgrading your HVAC system is among the best ways to reduce utility costs while helping the planet.

Not only do heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems, but they also offer valuable long-term savings. Heat pumps generate far less pollution than traditional, energy-intensive systems, too.

If you're looking to find an efficient heat pump system at the best possible price, Mitsubishi has tools to connect you with trained installation professionals within its network. Through its website, you can find local HVAC professionals and schedule consultations with independent third-party contractors for in-home evaluations before making your choice.

President Donald Trump has threatened to eliminate government subsidies to help offset the costs of energy-efficient upgrades such as heat pump water heaters. However, there may still be time to cash in on incentives worth thousands of dollars.

What everyone's saying

Redditors interested in heat pumps shared their opinions with the OP about their Mitsubishi Hyper Heat quote and offered personal stories for comparison.

"That may be a little overkill for MA, but depending on the ducting layout, it may be necessary," one wrote in the comments. "I'm sure your installers are doing the math."

Another user said, "I'd get more quotes, but that price doesn't seem outrageous for two larger units and a bit of duct work."

"You will definitely save lots with a heat pump," someone else shared. "Anyone with baseboard electric should change NOW."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.