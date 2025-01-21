Hundreds of thousands of Americans could soon see nearly 20% higher energy costs — heat pumps might be the ultimate money-saving fix

More than 200,000 Pennsylvania residents might see significant increases in their energy bills. Upgrading to an energy-efficient heat pump could help them save thousands of dollars down the line.

According to WTAJ News, Pennsylvania residents could see a nearly 20% increase in their gas bill this year if a proposed increase is approved.

National Fuel, which supplies gas to hundreds of thousands of residents in northwestern Pennsylvania, has submitted an increase proposal for its residential customers. If the proposal is approved, the new rate will impact residents from Aug. 1, 2025, through July 2026.

The company noted that customers could expect to pay an additional $161.90 a year as a result of the increase.



Before you panic, there is a solution that offers long-term savings. Upgrading to an energy-efficient heat pump could save you $1,000 on yearly energy bills.

The savings don't stop there. Homeowners can save even more when they make the switch now thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Under the IRA, they can receive a $2,000 tax credit when they purchase a new heat pump. Low-income households can save even more and may qualify for rebates of up to $8,000.

Visit EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to learn more about the tax credits and rebates available in your area.

How it's working

Heat pumps save homeowners thousands of dollars on their energy bills and significantly reduce their environmental footprints. By installing an energy-efficient heat pump, you can reduce the amount of harmful pollutants coming out of your home.

What's more, heat pumps outperform conventional HVAC systems. In fact, the International Energy Agency reports that heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than gas boilers.

It's best to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later. President Donald Trump has railed against these subsidies, although dismantling the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress.

What people are saying

Homeowners across the U.S. are sharing their positive experiences after switching to heat pumps.

"Our AC broke this summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," wrote one TCD reader in Wisconsin. "Can't wait to slap some solar on it and get both heating and cooling for free!"

"Heat pumps are significantly more energy efficient than gas furnaces," commented another reader. "Heat pumps don't 'create' heat, they move it."

