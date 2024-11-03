The government wants to pay you $10,000 to upgrade your HVAC: 'Dramatically reduce your power bill'

"People want to do the right thing for the environment while saving money."

Standard HVAC systems are outdated and drain your budget as they use massive amounts of energy.

That's why the federal government is willing to contribute up to $10,000 to help you switch from a traditional HVAC unit to a heat pump.

Under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, American households can cash in on thousands of dollars in subsidies for installing heat pumps to heat and cool their homes.

This is important to know because the upfront cost of a heat pump typically ranges from $4,000 to $8,000. The IRA offers up to $2,000 in tax credits and potential rebates of up to $8,000 for low-income qualifying households to make the upgrade more affordable.









Heat pumps are versatile appliances that move heat between the inside and outside of a home using compressed and decompressed refrigerant. You only need this one piece of equipment for both heating and cooling, and they provide more energy than they consume for operation.

Beyond the initial purchase and installation savings through the IRA, heat pumps provide ongoing savings in your monthly energy bills.

"Heat pumps are certainly more energy efficient than standard gas furnaces, and they can help you dramatically reduce your power bill — in some cases, $500 or more a year," Cary Reed, a Service Experts heating and cooling pro, told USA Today.

Homes equipped with heat pumps also help their communities be more resilient to extreme weather events caused by our rapidly overheating planet. They put less planet-overheating pollution into the air and contribute to a cleaner and greener Earth that is more sustainable for everyone.

Eco-friendly construction designs and ultra-efficient home features are revolutionizing how we live in our homes and how they play a crucial role in the built environment.

Heat pumps are a huge step in the right direction of this movement and are now more affordable than ever before.



"People want to do the right thing for the environment while saving money, and there are significant economic and government forces incentivizing it," Reed commented about the current heat pump boom.

