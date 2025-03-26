Renter seeks urgent advice after hearing worrisome sounds coming from apartment closet: 'Find a new place to live'

"Life and limb and my cute little kitty cat are too important."

A renter faced a dangerous situation when their apartment's outdated HVAC unit sparked a small fire. The incident highlighted a hidden danger in many homes — and how greener tech can make heating and cooling much safer.

In a Reddit post, the renter explained that the HVAC fire was likely caused by dust contacting a hot element. The fire department that investigated the unit told the renter that the system was "antiquated and very dusty inside."

After making excuses for the malfunction, the apartment manager organized maintenance work, which the renter said was completed with worrisome results.

"I opened the door to the HVAC closet and was very disturbed by what I saw," they wrote, posting photos of the dusty, rusted unit crawling with exposed wires. "I am afraid to turn it on."



The renter asked fellow Redditors if the unit was safe to turn on. The resounding answer: The botched job was a ticking time bomb.

"Not safe," one commenter wrote. "Find a new place to live."

"This furnace looks to be 40 years old and an absolute mess, I wouldn't use it," another commenter added. "See that rust on it? Water and electricity don't mix. Those exposed wires should be capped off too. … You may even want to call a local HVAC company to come over and inspect it for your personal records."

"If the property manager is non-responsive about coming up with a proper solution to make this safe, the next maneuver is a call to code enforcement," a third commenter said. "The fire department has already come and gone, so there's public record, code enforcement has some teeth the motivate the property manager."

The post shows how dangerous ill-maintained and antiquated HVAC systems can be. Needless to say, a replacement is long overdue if you have a similar system in your home.

If you're looking for a safer, greener alternative to aging HVAC systems, heat pumps provide efficient heating and cooling without burning fossil fuels like traditional furnaces. Instead, heat pumps draw heat from the air, water, or ground outside and transfer it indoors, according to the Department of Energy. They also cool your space using a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator, per National Grid.

Heat pumps are less polluting and more energy-efficient than traditional systems. Plus, according to Rewiring America, homeowners can save nearly $1,000 annually on energy bills by switching to a heat pump, depending on their local climate, the size of their home, and other factors.

To help with the initial cost of switching systems, homeowners may qualify for government tax credits and rebates courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act. Current IRA incentives cover 30% of a heat pump purchase and installation — up to $2,000 — for eligible homeowners.

Navigating any legislation can be complicated, but EnergySage makes it easier. The free online marketplace simplifies claiming IRA incentives by providing easy, fast heat pump estimates and helping users compare quotes.

However, time may be running out. President Donald Trump has suggested dismantling the IRA and eliminating the subsidies for climate-friendly home upgrades. While major changes to the law would require congressional approval, its future is uncertain, so taking advantage of savings now is a good idea.

Unfortunately, renters can only encourage their landlords to take advantage of IRA heat pump savings, but if you have an outdated system, making the switch is a good move for your home's safety and for the planet.

Stuck in their rental without many options, the original poster responded to concerned Reddit comments with the only viable (and safe) solution.

"I'm looking for a different apartment complex," the OP wrote. "I think I'm done with this one. Life and limb and my cute little kitty cat are too important."

