Homeowner receives urgent warnings after faulty HVAC sparks dangerous situation: 'Shut it down'

A Reddit user shared a concerning HVAC issue that had homeowners and professionals urging immediate action. In a post on r/hvacadvice, the homeowner described how their furnace occasionally blasts air so forcefully that it blows the cover off — and sometimes even extinguishes the flame.

"Once in a while, it makes a loud banging sound and blows the cover off. Sometimes it even blows the flame out," the poster explained.

The alarming description had HVAC technicians in the comments telling the homeowner to shut the unit down immediately and call in a professional.

A few HVAC technicians, approved by Reddit, weighed in, with one saying it might be delayed ignition or flame rollout, which can cause gas to build up in the system.



One commenter pointed out that a cracked heat exchanger, a blocked flue, or a bad inducer motor could also be the issue — any of which could lead to fire hazards or carbon monoxide leaks.

Another HVAC tech weighed in, "Shut it down and get a tech asap."

Faulty furnaces can be dangerous and costly if left unchecked. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, "More than 200 people in the United States die every year from accidental non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products."

Other than posing significant safety risks, inefficient or failing HVAC systems waste energy and drive up utility bills. Older gas furnaces can be particularly expensive to run, with lower efficiency rates compared to modern electric heat pumps.

For homeowners constantly facing furnace repairs, it might be time to think about switching to a heat pump instead of another gas system. Heat pumps handle both heating and cooling, work even in cold weather, and can use up to 50% less energy than a gas furnace. Many states offer rebates and tax incentives for upgrading to heat pumps, and EnergySage provides an easy way to compare options and find savings.

More homeowners are realizing the benefits of moving away from gas-powered heating. Many are opting for modern heat pumps, while others are finding innovative ways to reduce energy waste at home — whether that means sealing air leaks, using smarter thermostats, or making simple DIY upgrades that lower heating costs.

Keeping up with home heating maintenance can save money on repairs and help avoid serious safety risks. And as most of the commenters said, "Call a tech" when encountering any HVAC issues.

