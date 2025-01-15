Experts sound the alarm after eye-popping footage shows HVAC launch fireball: 'Stop using it immediately'

"It's called flame rollout and is a very serious issue."

With how expensive fixing your HVAC can be, investigating a problem yourself can be tempting, but as one Redditor discovered, it can also be dangerous.

Many in the r/HVAC community could immediately tell what was wrong when the original poster shared a video of their HVAC system shooting out a fireball.

Fireball

Several Redditors in the comments said it was time for a new furnace.

According to Bankrate, "The average cost of a new HVAC system nationally runs about $7,500 but can range anywhere from $5,000 to $12,500."



With prices that high, not wanting to rush out for a new one is understandable. Before you do, consider installing a heat pump. While there are upfront costs, a heat pump can save you about $1,000 a year on your energy bill.

Heat pumps are so efficient because they move air around instead of creating it with dirty energy. They can take the heat from the air, water, and ground outside and transfer it inside. They work the same for cool air.

In addition to saving you money, they are better for the environment because they reduce the need for dirty energy and reduce polluting gases.

While the upfront cost can be high, a heat pump saves you money in the long run. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act provides a tax credit of up to $2,000 when you install one.

Unfortunately, the future of these tax credits is uncertain. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump wants to repeal the IRA, but doing so would require an act of Congress. That means now is the time to upgrade your home with a heat pump.









As for the OP's HVAC, Redditors were happy to give advice.

One user said, "It's called flame rollout and is a very serious issue."

Another commented, "Stop using it immediately."

