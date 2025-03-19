  • Home Home

Gardener astounded by arrival of rare backyard visitor: 'First time ever seeing these'

"Had no idea this was a thing."

by Zachary Craley
"Had no idea this was a thing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A New Jersey gardener was stunned by a uniquely styled visitor to their yard.

"First time spotting a hummingbird moth! Looks like a flying crawfish," wrote the excited gardener on Reddit. 

First time spotting a hummingbird moth! Looks like a flying crawfish🦐
byu/MarkBandanaquitz ingardening

The original poster shared a video to the r/gardening subreddit of the look-alike insect sipping nectar from flowers.

"This is my first time ever seeing these," responded a commenter. "Didn't even know they exist!"

The clearwing or hummingbird moth earned its name because of its uncanny resemblance to the tiny bird. Not only does the moth fly from flower to flower like a hummingbird, but it also emits an audible hum.

Four species of the day-flying hummingbird moth are prevalent in North America. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Hummingbird moths feed from a variety of flowers. They are important pollinators because of their very long tongues, which allow them to reach the nectar of certain long-necked flowers. While not endangered, their larvae eat only specific plants such as honeysuckle and dogbane. 

The original poster wasn't the first gardener to be mesmerized by the sight of a hummingbird moth in their yard. Genuine hummingbirds and other rare birds have delighted users online.

Attracting these special visitors is an added bonus to rewilding your yard.

Replacing a thirsty traditional lawn with drought-tolerant native plants can save you time and money. It is a low-maintenance and cost-effective way to support local wildlife. Wildflowers attract pollinators and beneficial insects, which in turn bring birds that spread seeds and propagate more wildflowers. Soon you'll have created a thriving ecosystem in your own backyard.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you?

Cost 💰

Brand name 💅

Ingredients 🧪

Packaging 📦

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Gardening is an excellent way to reconnect with nature, which can be beneficial for your mind and body.

Plus, like the OP, you might be awed by the unique fauna your flora brings to the yard — and you get to share that wonder with others.

"That's a remarkable creature!" wrote a Redditor in response to the original poster's video.

"I love these little guys and I get so excited when I see them in my flowers!" said another.

"Had no idea this was a thing. I love nature!" a commenter declared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x