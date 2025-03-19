Gardener astounded by arrival of rare backyard visitor: 'First time ever seeing these'

"Had no idea this was a thing."

A New Jersey gardener was stunned by a uniquely styled visitor to their yard.

"First time spotting a hummingbird moth! Looks like a flying crawfish," wrote the excited gardener on Reddit.

The original poster shared a video to the r/gardening subreddit of the look-alike insect sipping nectar from flowers.

"This is my first time ever seeing these," responded a commenter. "Didn't even know they exist!"

The clearwing or hummingbird moth earned its name because of its uncanny resemblance to the tiny bird. Not only does the moth fly from flower to flower like a hummingbird, but it also emits an audible hum.

Four species of the day-flying hummingbird moth are prevalent in North America.

Hummingbird moths feed from a variety of flowers. They are important pollinators because of their very long tongues, which allow them to reach the nectar of certain long-necked flowers. While not endangered, their larvae eat only specific plants such as honeysuckle and dogbane.

The original poster wasn't the first gardener to be mesmerized by the sight of a hummingbird moth in their yard. Genuine hummingbirds and other rare birds have delighted users online.

Attracting these special visitors is an added bonus to rewilding your yard.

Replacing a thirsty traditional lawn with drought-tolerant native plants can save you time and money. It is a low-maintenance and cost-effective way to support local wildlife. Wildflowers attract pollinators and beneficial insects, which in turn bring birds that spread seeds and propagate more wildflowers. Soon you'll have created a thriving ecosystem in your own backyard.

Gardening is an excellent way to reconnect with nature, which can be beneficial for your mind and body.

Plus, like the OP, you might be awed by the unique fauna your flora brings to the yard — and you get to share that wonder with others.

"That's a remarkable creature!" wrote a Redditor in response to the original poster's video.

"I love these little guys and I get so excited when I see them in my flowers!" said another.

"Had no idea this was a thing. I love nature!" a commenter declared.

