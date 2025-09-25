  • Home Home

Gardening enthusiast shares video demonstrating money-saving method to grow thriving plants: 'I'm a massive fan now'

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: Reddit

Native plant gardens are a great way to connect your yard with local pollinators. A Reddit user on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening shared how they implemented an ancient garden bed technique to take their native garden to the next level.

The scoop

"Built a hugelkultur mound amid my native pollinator garden," the user said in the post, accompanied by photos of their garden.

The hugelkultur method involves using old wood or other organic matter to fill in the base of the garden bed, saving money on soil. In this user's case, decomposing wood was the base. 

How it's helping

Any step to make gardening cheaper, more maintenance-free, and better for the Earth is a win. By growing your own food or herbs, you can know exactly where your meals are coming from and avoid relying on mass-produced goods. Furthermore, gardening itself has been linked to decreased stress and other health benefits.

Paired with the perks of a native plant garden, this hack is truly a feat of sustainability. By using ready organic material, such as old logs or leaves on your property, you'll provide a rich base for your plants, give life to old material, and keep your wallet happy. Plus, local pollinators will be taken care of by your garden, while your garden will equally take care of them.

Furthermore, native plants act as a thriving part of your surrounding ecosystem. By ensuring the crops you grow are native, you might be as lucky as other native gardeners who have welcomed frogs, possums, and other native critters into their healthy yards.

What everyone's saying

Fellow native plant gardeners on the Reddit post shared their success with the hugelkultur method.

"My partner and I have been gradually building more raised beds for our annual veggies and stuff over the last few years, and she pushed for hugelkultur. I must admit I'm a massive fan now," one user commented.

"Mine is logs of ash trees that were dying with marsh hay jammed in between the gaps and organic garden soil on top … The fun part is seeing the various fungi that are colonizing. Lots of turkey tail, and also dead mans fingers," another said.

