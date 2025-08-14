Gardener shares genius hack to grow more resilient plants: 'Never had issues with pests'

"If you take the time to make your soil healthy, it will give back to you tenfold."

A Californian horticulturalist has experienced great results with a particular soil amendment strategy, which they were eager to share with r/outdoorgrowing.

The scoop

"This bed has been so good to me. The plants grown here compared to other areas of the garden are much more resilient and have never had issues with pests," the original poster wrote alongside photos. "I guess my point is that hügelkultur is pretty cool and if you take the time to make your soil healthy, it will give back to you tenfold."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Hügelkultur involves building mounds full of biomass that decomposes gradually, feeding nearby plants. These mounds are constructed with layers, starting with a core of wood with soil, then leaves on top of that, followed by compost, garden soil, and finally mulch.

The original poster decided on this method because they had a bunch of rotting logs, brush, leaves, native soil, and horse manure compost at the ready.

How it's helping

Hügelkultur is a form of permaculture that retains soil moisture and heat. By enriching the soil naturally, it avoids the need for harsh fertilizers, which have undesirable side effects and ecological impacts. Other gardeners have had success using the technique in nurseries, raised beds, and farming.

With healthy soil, it's possible to grow your own food productively, minimizing the need to rely on unsustainable supply chains and saving you money. Food you grow yourself is safe from chemicals, and it tastes better.

Good soil can also become home to wild gardens full of native plants that boost biodiversity and support pollinators. No matter how you do it, the process of building out a garden is great for both mental and physical health, providing relief from stress and anxiety with purposeful exercise.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were impressed by the results.

"Beautifully done!" one said.

"I'm hideously jealous," another wrote.

