Savvy homeowner shares little-known setting on your AC that could be saving you money: 'Really helps with stopping mold issues'

If you can't imagine living without AC during the warm summer months but cringe every time you get the electricity bill, this hack is for you. One homeowner shared a tip about an often-overlooked setting that can drastically reduce electricity bills while still keeping you cool.

The scoop

Decarbonization advocate Sarah (@electrify_this) posted a video about the hack on TikTok.

"So I didn't know about dry mode," she begins, showing her AC remote and pointing to a raindrop shape in the corner.

Dry mode is a setting that allows an air conditioning unit to remove moisture from the air, which subsequently cools the room using less energy.

That's what's so exciting about it, Sarah explains; in her own energy usage report, she found that dry mode uses about a third of the power that the comparable cool mode uses.

Especially on a muggy day, she says, "Dry mode is actually enough."

She concludes by encouraging viewers to try it, saying: "Definitely worth giving dry mode a go first before you go full cooling … It's just a good tip on saving energy."

Commenters shared in her enthusiasm. "I live on dry mode!" one wrote.

How it's working

While the hottest summer days might still necessitate full cooling, it's worth considering a switch for some significant savings on the milder, and particularly humid, days.

Learning to use appliances in a more thoughtful, efficient way like this can help cut your energy bills substantially. (It's even easier when you convert your home into a smart home to do the optimization for you.) Using less energy also reduces your home's emissions footprint, which helps to shape a cooler, more sustainable future.

And because of this, many forward-thinking companies have developed clever ways to make your house smarter. One company, Arcadia, enables homeowners to access clean solar energy without having to install the panels themselves through a community solar model.

Even the government is providing substantial incentives to run your home on less energy. The new Inflation Reduction Act offers thousands of dollars in subsidies for switching to cleaner, more efficient systems. For example, homeowners who upgrade their water and HVAC heating systems to a high-efficiency heat pump system can earn up to $3,700 for that switch alone.

What people are saying

Viewers had tried — and loved — dry mode previously, particularly for the help with reducing another household issue.

"I chuck dry mode on in winter when we get condensation. Really helps with stopping mold issues," one person shared.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: "The mold removal guys said to use dry mode when it's humid so it stops the spores growing. Have used it ever since. And so much less mould now!"

Reduced mold benefits aside, others simply love it for its efficiency and savings.

"I love using dry mode on humid days. I'm surprised how many people don't know about it," one person wrote. "It's amazing what you find when you read the user manual."

