Dad shares simple method to unclog slow-draining sink in minutes: 'I needed this'

There's nothing less savory than watching the contents of your bathroom or kitchen sink swirl slowly around without draining. Fortunately, one dad and DIY enthusiast has an easy, all-natural hack for unclogging even the slowest sink.

The scoop

Deon Chakmah Miller (@chakmahtheking) shared a video on TikTok explaining his hack, which he demonstrates on his own slow-draining sink.

First, he shows viewers how to twist off the clamps beneath the sink and pull out the P trap, leaving the drain pipe to empty into a bucket he places beneath it.

Then, after that's all in place, he pulls out the entire drain stopper, revealing an unsavory clump of hair and other debris.

"There's your clog," he says.

If that doesn't do the trick and you have what Deon calls a "deeper clog," you can wedge a piece of paper into the sink, grab a long stick, and push it all the way down the pipe until it drops into the bucket below.

Filling his own sink, he demonstrates just how effectively the clog has been eliminated.

"Should be flowing nice and smooth," he says.

How it's helping

Deon's hack is simple and straightforward, making it an excellent cost-saving alternative to hiring an expensive plumber.

One viewer thanked him for the tip. "Will be using your video to fix my bathroom sink cause it's been driving me crazy," they said.

Another reason people love these hacks — which use all-natural cleaning products or none at all — is that they keep homes clean and neat without using harsh chemicals.

By comparison, common chemical cleaners for busting sink clogs are full of toxic ingredients, including bleach, chlorine, and silicone polymers. That's why the nonprofit Environmental Working Group gives major brands such as Drano, Liquid-Plumr, and Up&Up an F rating for health and safety, citing concerns such as respiratory illness, skin irritation, cancer, and reproductive health.

Instead, many people are looking to incorporate more natural ingredients into their cleaning routines. These include using boiled lemons to clean floors, using vinegar to soften fabrics, and making reusable cleaning wipes.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were eager to try the hack.

"Thanks so much. I needed this video," one person said.

"OMG! The paper towel is so much better than what I did!" another said. "I used a long scrubby and it back splashed me when I pulled it back out!"

Someone else shared their success, saying, "I just unclogged my own sink!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







