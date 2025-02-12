Gardener shares quick and easy trick to check if your carrots are ready to harvest: 'A great strategy'

If you're deciding when to harvest your carrots, it can undoubtedly be a mystery to figure out what's going on in the soil. Is it time or will you be burned by impatience?

Fortunately, a TikToker has taken the guesswork out of when you should pull your carrots with a simple and easy hack.

The scoop

TikTok creator TheFruitfulFoodscape (@thefruitfulfoodscape) opens the video by laying out the dilemma. The gardener calls it a "little bit tricky" to know when to pull, given you can't see the familiar orange above the soil.

TheFruitfulFoodscape's trick is easy to replicate in your garden. The creator puts their fingers next to a carrot's green top as it hits the soil and "gently" clears off a little area to reveal the top of the orange part of the carrot.

From there, the TikToker's "rule of thumb" is if the diameter of the carrot is equal to or greater than the size of a quarter, it's time to harvest the carrot. The carrot the OP looked at hits the mark, and the creator pulls it. Satisfyingly, the video closes with the creator responding "nice" after harvesting an appetizing carrot or, as a commenter cheekily characterized it, a "perfectly adequate sized carrot!"

How it's helping

The hack is a helpful trick for gardeners who want to tap into the benefits of growing their own food. Not only does gardening potentially save money on groceries and deliver more tasty vegetables, but it also comes with health benefits from more nutritious and fresh produce. That's because, by the time produce reaches grocery stores, it's frequently lost some of its nutrients.

There are also mental health benefits from gardening, like reduced stress, and physical benefits, boosting exercise and outdoor activity.

The planet also benefits, as gardening and green space can aid in taking on the urban heat island effect. Furthermore, plants can help take in airborne chemicals and materials while their roots absorb chemicals in the soil, as Green Matter noted.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were appreciative of the hack, with many writing that carrots gave them major issues.

One wrote: "Good tip! I always pull too soon."

"That's a great strategy," another declared.

Another user offered a delicious way to use the entire carrot. They suggested: "Look at those carrot tops. Time to make some Carrot greens Chimichurri."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



