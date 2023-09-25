Gardener shares crucial tip for harvesting carrots from your yard: ‘It works every single time’

“Now all I need to do is learn how to grow carrots.”

An Instagrammer is showing gardeners around the world how to prevent their carrots from breaking when they pull them out of the ground.

Carrots are a popular staple in many parts of the world, and as gardening becomes more popular, so does growing these vegetables in backyards and other natural settings.

The scoop

The Reel was uploaded by Erin Berkyto (@theknottygarden), who provides “gardening tips and fun.”

“Growing garden fresh carrots isn’t as easy as it looks!” Berkyto wrote on the page.

The video begins with Berkyto gently pushing the top of a carrot deeper into the soil of a garden until only the greens are protruding out of the ground.

The carrot is then pulled out until it is fully exposed. The video then cuts to Berkyto holding several carrots that had apparently just been pulled out of the soil, with the caption “no breakage!”

How it’s helping

This hack is good for people and for the planet in many ways.

First of all, anyone who’s spent the time and effort to grow carrots only to have them break off when trying to harvest them can definitely appreciate this hack.

“A broken carrot while harvesting can be SO disappointing!” Berkyto wrote in the post.

Another benefit is that growing your own veggies can save you money on food while also protecting the planet.

In the U.S. and much of the world, store-bought vegetables are often wrapped in plastic. Around 40 million tons of plastic are produced each year in the United States, only about 5% of which actually gets recycled.

Much of this plastic ends up polluting our waterways and ending up in our oceans, harming aquatic animals like dolphins, whales, and sea turtles.

There have also been numerous studies highlighting the health benefits of being surrounded by plants and trees, and growing your own food inside your garden will definitely require you to be surrounded by nature on a regular basis.

What everyone’s saying

“Love this tip. Now all I need to do is learn how to grow carrots,” one commenter admitted.

Another added how they were concerned that “the ground gets too hard to do this, even after a good tilling before planting,” to which someone else recommended they “add sand to your soil.”

Berkyto chimed in to the conversation by saying, “Yes! Carrots love sandy soil. It works every single time when I’m pulling out my garden carrots!”

Another commenter admitted how they “Needed this yesterday before I tried to pull a massive carrot out and the top ripped off and I went flying.”

“Works like a charm,” another person added.

