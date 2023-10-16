Finance expert reveals how to easily save money by using just one ‘magical’ household ingredient: ‘Your house will smell brand new’

“I have used it to take the itch out of bug bites. It actually works.”

One finance expert is spotlighting an inexpensive ingredient that can help tackle tough cleaning tasks. Plus, it’s already available in many homes.

America Saves Money (@americasavesmoney), a user with more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, detailed how baking soda can take on many challenges and even provide first aid.

The scoop

Baking soda — yep, that box that’s always in the back of your fridge — has chemical properties that make it antibacterial and able to dissolve grease and organics.

“Baking soda and water can help take the sting out of a bug bite,” the expert said. They added that it can also “help clean combs and brushes.”

Diaper rash, coffee-stain removal, itchy skin, and trash odors are some other tasks it can handle. Baking soda is obtainable without breaking the bank, with some brands selling it for less than a dollar per pound.

How it’s helping

The most common ingredient in baking soda is biodegradable, so it breaks down in nature without causing harm.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It’s also nontoxic, unlike some other popular household cleaners, meaning users can breathe easily.

In 2019, Science Daily highlighted a study from the American Chemical Society that stated bleach “can form airborne particles that might be harmful when inhaled by pets or people” when combined with light and a citrus compound found in many household products.

What everyone’s saying

Viewers of the post sang praises of baking soda and offered some of their hacks as well.

“Baking soda is INCREDIBLE!” one user wrote. “Sprinkle it in your bathtub, cut a lemon in half, put some soap on it, then scrub down the tub with the lemon and it’ll cut through mold and mildew like nobody’s business!”

“I have used it to take the itch out of bug bites. It actually works,” another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.