Homeowner shares one simple step that slashed their bathroom expenses: ‘The life hack I didn’t know I needed’

Most of us have probably experienced the first-world problem of having a tiny sliver of bar soap left and not knowing what to do with it. You don’t want to waste it, but it’s so small it’s practically unusable — a frustrating dilemma.

Luckily, Skylar, who shares sustainability and low-waste living tips on her Instagram account (@happyearthhabits), came to the rescue with her genius hack to make soap last longer.

The scoop

In the video, Skylar explains that to keep soap from “magically disappear[ing]” in your shower, simply cut a piece of soap in half, storing one section in the shower and the one you’re not currently using in a dry area.

Skylar says she tested out her hack with positive results.

“The experiment that I ran is in two bars of soap. One I cut up, one I used just regular in the shower and kept it there, used it; I felt like it went away … super fast. Then I used the ones that were chunked into sections and it lasted way longer,” she explains in the Reel.

How it’s helping

You may not think twice about how much you spend on soap, but it can add up. In 2022, U.S. households spent an average of nearly $86 on soaps and detergents. By prolonging the life of your soap, you can save money and time at the grocery store each week.

Plus, you’ll be doing the planet a huge favor since around 100 million soap bars are thrown out each year, according to Soap Cycling, a company that recycles soap used in hotels and distributes it for free in disadvantaged communities. While bar soap is normally biodegradable, it takes up a lot of space in landfills when you consider the sheer number thrown away.

In addition, some soaps come in plastic packaging that doesn’t decompose in the environment, so using less soap will help reduce waste.

What everyone’s saying

Many Instagram users were thankful for the money-saving life hack, and some offered other suggestions to give soap scraps a second life.

“The life hack I didn’t know I needed,” one user commented, adding their seal of approval with a hand-clapping emoji.

Another had helpful advice to make the most of soap scraps: “Soap bags work well too! And when they get too small for my body I use as hand soap,” they said.

“That is such a good tip, I was ready to give up on bar soap!!” someone else commented.

