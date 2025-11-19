Homeowner shares easy tips to give new life to old vacuum: 'Works like brand new'

One homeowner discovered a way to restore their old vacuum, saving them money on a brand-new appliance.

The scoop

A Reddit user gave their decade-old Bissell vacuum a tuneup and shared tips on how to revive old appliances. The poster explained in r/Frugal that they have had their model for a decade. However, it began losing power over the last few years.

"Instead of spending several hundred on a fancy new vacuum, I bought a new filter, drive belt, and roller," the user shared. "What an insane difference. Works like brand new now, and only for $30!! Very happy to save money and prevent a still working appliance from ending up in a landfill."

The poster shared that they would have bought a new vacuum if they hadn't simply replaced the parts. Depending on the model, the user likely saved between $3 and $200.

How it's helping

New vacuums can be pricey. A new Bissell can cost anywhere from $33.98 to $279.99 on the brand's website. Replacing the parts helped save the homeowners money while saving a perfectly usable household item from the landfill. This hack helps curb the amount of waste that sits in dumps each year and contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.

Considering how most vacuums are made of plastic, they often take hundreds of years to decompose. Even then, they simply break into smaller plastics, eventually turning into microplastics.

Microplastics have worked their way into everything — from soil to our bodies. The full impact of microplastics on the human body remains unclear. However, some studies show that they can increase the risk of cancer and damage our kidneys.

This vacuum tuneup is just one way that people can upgrade their homes, save money, and limit their household pollution.

What everyone's saying

Fellow frugal Reddit users praised the hack. They also shared the vacuums that have lasted them over the years to help others looking for high-quality appliances.

"Treat it well," one person said. "My last Bissell lasted 14 years. A fraying power cord finally made me buy a new one. For the extremely frugal, they sell washable filters for a lot of major models."

"I found a Dyson in a dumpster once, bought a new battery and charger off Amazon for 25$ and it works amazing, been 3 years," another shared. "Good job man!"

