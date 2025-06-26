Mom shares clever laundry hack using one common household ingredient: 'This is the best way'

Ever forgotten clothes in the washing machine and been left with mildewy laundry? Kristin (@kristin.waybright) shared a great way to deal with the problem.

The scoop

"In case your mother never taught you, this is the best way to get mildew smell out of clothes," Kristin said at the beginning of her TikTok video.

She went on to show how she does an initial wash with distilled vinegar to eliminate persistent odors.

After doing a load with about half a cup to a cup of vinegar, Kristin later does another short load with normal detergent to get the vinegar smell out.

She also swore by vinegar as an everyday cleaner, and she keeps a spray bottle of it around the house.

Some homemakers mix lemon into their vinegar spray to give the cleaner a zesty finish. Meanwhile, adding dish soap to vinegar can help with cleaning windows.

However, mixing vinegar with baking soda makes for an ineffective cleaner.

How it's helping

Home cleaning supplies can get expensive, so any cheaper substitutes that can perform just as well are welcome additions to any household budget. Saving a few bucks is just one of the many benefits of all-natural cleaners.

Cleaning products can include volatile organic compounds that can be a source of a wide range of health risks. This includes some cleaners that are marketed as eco-friendly.

Worse still, those cleaners get washed into waterways eventually. The chemicals they contain can accumulate in wildlife over time. This can result in less healthy ecosystems, and those toxins can potentially circle back to humans if they end up in the fish we catch.

Many detergents include phosphates, which induce algae blooms in oceans and rivers. The aquatic plants absorb excessive amounts of oxygen from the water and can essentially strangle animals and plants in water habitats.

Using natural cleaners helps to avoid those negative consequences.

What everyone's saying

Kristin's TikTok community was thankful for the advice, and they were keen to try out vinegar for nasty-smelling laundry.

"I hate that musty laundry smell," said one follower. "Thanks for this!"

"Thanks for sharing," said another. "I'm always forgetting stuff in the washer."

