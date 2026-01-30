  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photo before battle with 20-year-old landscaping issue: 'Easy to identify'

"It's satisfying labor."

by Matthew Swigonski
Reddit user was left with a ground filled with decades-old ivy after clearing six-foot-high bushes out of the area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The presence of invasive plant species can certainly be an unwelcome sight for any backyard landscaper. However, getting rid of some plant species might not be as hard as you would expect. 

For one homeowner, the discovery of decades-old ivy left them stumped on how to approach the cleanup. They took to r/gardening in search of advice on the easiest method to rid their yard of the annoying growth.

Reddit user was left with a ground filled with decades-old ivy after clearing six-foot-high bushes out of the area.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Reddit user was left with a ground filled with decades-old ivy after clearing six-foot-high bushes out of the area.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner completed the first phase of a backyard project by clearing six-foot-high bushes from the area. Despite their achievement, they were left with a ground filled with vines. 

"How to get 20 years of ivy from the ground?" the Redditor asked

Luckily for them, a number of gardeners offered suggestions. 

"They connect at nodes. It'll be easy to identify them once you start pulling. If you can get those nodes out, they don't grow back," one commenter explained

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

This piece of advice was verified by many others in the community.

"Yes, this. It doesn't take nearly as long as you'd think, and it's satisfying labor," a second user noted

A third commenter added: "There's a ton of vitriol surrounding ivy, but those loud people haven't tackled truly noxious weeds. It pulls up easily, it hasn't got thorns, it's not going to give you a rash or contaminate your tools." 

Once you remove invasive plant species from your backyard, you can prevent further intrusions by planting native ground cover. These low-maintenance plants can keep invasive species at bay by creating dense cover that can block sunlight from reaching harmful plants.

Native ground cover also encourages optimum soil health and even supports local wildlife such as critical pollinators. Each can help make your landscaping duties much easier by saving you time and money as it relates to watering and fertilizing.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x