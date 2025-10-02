Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'I didn't know this'

"Thank you for the lesson!"

If you love cooking with fresh green onions, you know how quickly a single bunch can disappear — and how expensive constant restocking can get.

One creative gardener has found a way to keep the flavorful herb coming all season long without repeated trips to the grocery store. Her clever hack turns kitchen scraps into an endless supply of green onions, saving money and reducing food waste at the same time.

The scoop

Mrs. Vee (@ourlittlegreenoasis) shared her trick on TikTok, showing how she plants the root ends of store-bought green onions alongside her potatoes. Even though she jokes that her potato patch is a little overcrowded, she explains that the onion roots won't compete for space and will quickly sprout new shoots.

She added that green onions make great companion plants because they naturally help repel pests and fungal diseases. With nothing more than a few leftover onion bottoms and some garden soil, you can create a self-renewing source of this kitchen staple.

How it's helping

This easy, no-waste planting method stretches every grocery dollar by eliminating the need to buy new bunches each week. Freshly harvested green onions also pack more flavor than store-bought ones, making home-cooked meals taste even better.

Growing your own food offers more than just tastier produce — research shows that gardening can reduce stress and boost mental health, while the physical activity helps keep you moving. Plus, every homegrown harvest lowers the environmental impact of mass-produced, globally shipped vegetables.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to discover such a simple way to keep their gardens stocked with fresh onions.

"What!? Def going to do this," one viewer wrote.

"I didn't know this," another added, while a third chimed in with: "Thank you for the lesson!"

Some even joked about planting entire borders of onions to keep pests — and maybe even door-to-door salespeople — away.

The overwhelming reaction? Delight at how something most people toss in the trash can turn into an endless supply of fresh, homegrown flavor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.