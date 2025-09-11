Gardener shares incredible hack using leftover kitchen scraps: 'So good'

A gardener has revealed how she uses the leftover grounds from her morning cup of coffee to support healthy soil and boost plant growth.

The scoop

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages globally, with over 2.25 billion cups drunk every day, according to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. This results in a significant amount of leftover coffee grounds that could be put to good use in your yard.

TikToker and gardening enthusiast Ang Probinsyana (@ang_probinsyana_) shared how she uses her leftover coffee grounds mixed with water as a fertilizer for some of her plants.

It's really easy to do, as the liquid can be poured straight onto the soil, where it adds nutrients that help support the plant's growth. Ang Probinsyana added that the natural fertilizer should only be used once in a while and is great for supporting plants that prefer a slightly acidic soil, such as citrus, camelia, and magnolia plants.

How it's helping

Home-made fertilizers using pantry staples are a natural way to add nutrients to the soil and give plants a boost, while also saving money on expensive, chemical fertilizers that can be harmful to people and wildlife. Using coffee grounds in the garden also helps reduce waste, keeping it out of landfills.

Coffee grounds are organic matter that contains nitrogen, along with small amounts of phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, iron, and zinc, all of which contribute to improving the soil.

As a bonus, coffee grounds can also help improve soil structure and drainage and have even been shown to deter some pests such as slugs, according to Oregon State University.

Gardening hacks like these help to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals applied to your yard, while also increasing plant yields and helping you get the best out of your garden.

Gardening is a great activity for those looking to spend more time outside, and research has shown that it can help boost your physical and mental health, too.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were happy to learn about this simple hack, with several writing that they couldn't wait to give it a try.

"Never tried that before," wrote one commenter, before adding, "maybe I will give it a go with my blueberries."

Another added, "So good for 'em."

