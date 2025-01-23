Homeowner shares simple ways to warm your home and save money: 'I love this'

For many people right now, the cold weather is bringing a chill inside and causing utility bills to increase. This simple hack can help keep your home warmer while trimming those costs.

The scoop

TikToker Arik – Philly Real Estate (@findusinphilly) posted a video demonstrating a few different ways to pull off this hack.

He says, "One of the biggest things you can do to keep your house warm and reduce your utility bill, especially in cold weather, is to block drafts and better insulate."

Arik showed several options for getting this done with items you already have lying around the house. He pointed out some of his weather stripping needed to be replaced, but since he didn't have any on hand, he put tape around the door.

He notes that this "Raised the temperature of the room a couple degrees without doing anything else."

Another option — a window insulation shrink kit — can go a long way to help with older, drafty windows. If you don't have one of those, you can use other objects instead. Arik lists "towels, tape, bubblewrap, old packaging, styrofoam" as options to help block drafts.

One TikTok user suggested old blankets and heavy curtains. These are both effective, reusable options that avoid wasting tape and remove the need to buy draft kits.

"Cover something cold between you and the outside, and the inside is gonna stay warmer," says Arik.

How it's working

As temperatures outside drop, the inside of homes can become too cold for comfort, causing consumers to turn up the heat. Unfortunately, this also means higher gas and power bills.

By using items you already have at home to cover drafty areas, the temperature in your home will stay warmer and your bills won't creep up as much. Also, who wants to head out in the dead of winter to purchase a draft kit?

Using less electricity and gas is also a great way to reduce the pollution output from your home, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

Other ways to make your home more energy efficient include making it a smart home and weatherizing it. Installing better insulation will help save you even more money on power bills, and using a smart system lets you control your electricity usage from the palm of your hand.

Organizations like Arcadia and WattBuy can help you find even more ways to cut down on energy usage, switch to clean energy, and save money.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers loved this hack and were quick to share some of their own tips.

One user said, "I had a big fluffy dog. We think part St. Bernard. He would lay at the [doorstep] for the draft therefore helping heat the house."

Another user wrote, "I love this!"

One TikToker commented, "We always hung a blanket over our door and left the plastic on the windows all year long."

Arik responded, "Helps with AC too."

