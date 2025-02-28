Home heating expert exposes surprisingly common problem with HVAC tech: 'The ... industry is a mess'

Though the name might suggest otherwise, heat pumps can both heat and cool your home while saving you money on energy bills. Millions of Americans have installed these energy-efficient systems to replace outdated HVAC systems.

If you're interested in buying one, make sure you do thorough research before settling on an installer.

The scoop

In an article for the New York Times, clean energy expert Liam McCabe explained that heat pumps perform best when installed by a competent professional, but finding one isn't as straightforward as it might seem.

McCabe said many people he talked to who had recently installed heat pumps began having issues with them shortly after.



Their experiences align with a 2018 U.S. Department of Energy research review, which found that up to 90% of residential air conditioning or heat pump systems have "at least one performance-compromising fault" due to improper installation or maintenance.

McCabe believes a lack of training could explain these widespread issues with heat pumps, but he said it's more likely that contractors aren't incentivized to do the careful work required for the appliances to reach peak performance. Some HVAC companies won't even install or work on heat pumps because they're considered more technical than air conditioners.

"As I reached out to experts in HVAC and building science, and scrutinized dozens of installation proposals for clues, I found that heat pumps aren't the root of the problem. It's that the HVAC industry is a mess," he said.

But that doesn't mean it's impossible to find a decent heat pump installer. McCabe recommends narrowing down the list of contractors by looking for pros with industry certifications, searching directly on your preferred brands' website, and choosing companies that "position themselves as electrification or energy-efficiency experts."

How it's helping

This heat pump hack could save you a lot of time and effort searching for a qualified contractor. Since you'll know what to look for, it can also help you avoid wasting money on shoddy installations that could eventually cost thousands of dollars to fix.

When heat pumps are correctly installed, they outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency since they transfer heat rather than generate it. According to the Department of Energy, this reduced energy consumption leads to an average of over $500 in savings on electric bills annually.

The increased energy efficiency from a heat pump means your home won't produce as much pollution compared to traditional HVAC systems, which benefits the environment.

You can save more via heat pump incentives offered through the Inflation Reduction Act. According to Energy Star, homeowners can claim a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) for installing qualifying heat pumps, and some low-to-moderate income households could snag an additional $8,000 rebate.

You'll want to act fast to claim these savings since President Donald Trump has threatened to eliminate the subsidies, per the Salt Lake Tribune. Though any major changes would need the approval of Congress, it's best to take advantage of the incentives while you can.

If you want more information on heat pumps or to schedule free consultations with vetted installers, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace is a great resource.

What everyone's saying

Heat pump owners offered helpful advice on finding knowledgeable contractors so you can get your money's worth.

"My No. 1 recommendation for homeowners trying to distinguish between good and bad contractors is to ask for a performance-based heat load calculation that uses gas usage or runtime data," one New York Times reader shared. "Rather than theoretical/modeled results, it's based on real-world performance."

"Local Facebook groups and Reddit posts; I found a list to give me quotes then judged them myself in person. One guy was the only one who did a load check on my panel to confirm I even had capacity for the system I wanted, so I knew he was a stickler for the details," a Reddit user said in r/heatpumps.

"Go to the manufacturers' websites like Mitsubishi and search for local installers. They will have a rating and choose one that's an expert," another user said.

