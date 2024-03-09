Homeowner returns home to find property damage from neighbor's handyman: 'The neighbor did not give me a heads up or ask about crossing the fence line'

When homeowners violate landscaping laws and cut or damage their neighbor's trees, they can be subject to hefty fines.

A homeowner was shocked to discover their neighbor's handyman trespassed onto their property and severely trimmed their tree without permission.

"This time, the neighbor did not give me a heads up or ask about crossing the fence line. The tree looks very odd and weighted to one side," added the homeowner. "Some sections are six feet away from the fence!"

Redditors offered advice on how to best handle the situation without causing more trouble.

"That depends if you want to remain friends with your neighbor. The tree is still there so it'll really be on you to prove damages or just charge the handyman with trespass and vandalism," wrote one user.

"Yeah he butchered your tree but he didn't kill it. The cost to have an arborist clean it up is minimal," commented another Redditor.

"If it were me, I'd have a polite conversation with her about it but I wouldn't press the issue assuming the trees are good," wrote one user.

Most states have landscaping laws, preventing neighbors from cutting down another person's trees. In the state of California, homeowners have the right to trim branches that are hanging over their property; however, it is illegal for neighbors to cross the property line and trespass onto someone else's lawn.

When homeowners violate these laws and cut or damage their neighbor's trees, they can be subject to hefty fines.

Trees are vital to the local ecosystem and environment as a whole, which is why there are state and federal laws protecting them. They not only release oxygen into the atmosphere, but trees also absorb carbon dioxide, cooling the planet.

From a real estate perspective, trees increase the property value of your home.

Redditors discussed the pros and cons of taking legal steps to address the neighbor's unfortunate actions.

"This will be an aesthetic issue. Chinese elms are bulletproof (in SoCal) so if you're fine with how it looks, it's likely not worth the fight," responded one user. "If you're bummed they disfigured your tree, then it's go time. Get an attorney, do a survey, prepare to confront your neighbor about the reduced value that you seek to recoup. Document everything."

