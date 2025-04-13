Landscaper uncovers surprising design twist while unboxing electric mower: 'Actually pretty cool-looking'

Electric mowers can save you money and make your lawn-care experience more enjoyable.

If you have a small lawn, it can be hard to figure out the most effective way to keep it trimmed. Push lawn mowers can be heavy and hard to keep sharp, while gas ones are wasteful and costly to keep running, but there may be a solution to your woes.

Electric lawn mowers, powered by rechargeable batteries, are a quiet and fairly eco-friendly option, and one content creator gave a comprehensive review of a compact mower they like.

ETPC Epic Time Pass Channel (@ETPCYT) is a YouTuber who shares unboxing and review videos with more than 500,000 followers. In one comprehensive review, he gave a full rundown on a compact, battery-operated lawn mower — the Litheli 40-volt 16-inch cordless electric mower.

The review starts with an unboxing and assembly, in which viewers can see the simple design and process. When looking at the battery, ETPC noted: "That's actually pretty cool-looking."

He followed this with a test run mowing a small plot of lawn and explained that it took about 15 minutes to mow the whole area. He was impressed with the cutting ability, the ease of use, and the safety of the equipment.

CNET, known for reliable reviews, gave its perspective on electric lawn mowers with five pros, including being more affordable and better for the environment, versus only three cons.

One study from Sweden found that the air pollution from mowing with a gas-operated mower for one hour is the same as driving a gas-powered car for 100 miles.

With how many lawns there are in the U.S., if even a small percentage of homeowners make the switch, it would have a large impact on annual pollution — not to mention the benefits in reducing noise pollution as well.

On a personal level, electric mowers can save you money and make the lawn-care experience much more enjoyable; you won't need those headphones anymore to protect your hearing. With electric tools, you can enjoy a quieter, healthier day in the yard while saving almost $200 a year on fuel and maintenance.

