Homeowner praises unexpected benefits of new yard gear: 'It takes me so much less time'

A rise in environmentally minded homeowners has resulted in sales growth for more planet-friendly utilities and tools.

One Redditor questioning if they should make the shift to electric decided to ask for advice in r/Lawncare.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Love my old TB110 gas mower but saw this yesterday. Does anyone have advice on these?" the OP asked, referring to an electric Toro mower.

Many had a lot to say about the benefits of electric mowers. Be it the reduction in noise and vibration, the versatility, or the long-lasting aptitude, commenters have found they much prefer their electric yard tools to gas ones.

One commenter, who went electric four years ago, explained the benefits they've found include, "Enough charge to mow a small to medium-sized yard, I don't have to keep fuel in my garage, and I can mow early in the morning or late in the evening without disturbing the neighbors."

Another user gave a comprehensive review of their satisfaction with the electric mower.

"I mow everything on one battery and use the small one around the perimeter before edging. It takes me so much less time. No card, no gas throttle, no gasoline tanks sitting around," they said. "Only complaint is that the battery enclosure doesn't stay closed all the time, so I blow it out with the leaf blower after each mow."

Electric mowers are more efficient, and as several commenters noted, they don't require you to spend extra money on gas. At the same time, they are far better for the environment.

The Momentum reported Environmental Protection Agency data shows "gas-powered lawn mowers can emit as much pollution in one hour as a car driven for 100 miles."

In comparison, electric mowers' air-polluting emissions are 16 times lower per acre than gas counterparts.

Redditors discussed just how beneficial the switch has been to their lawn maintenance.

"I've had [an electric mower] for seven years now, no issues whatsoever," wrote one. "I've only had to replace one battery."

Another mentioned that it works well for them. They noted being especially impressed because there are "no fumes" and they are "quiet."

