Homeowner reveals surprising result after switching to electric yard tool: 'I think I'm pretty well sold on this'

An electric tool cynic found themselves warming to more planet-friendly alternatives.

A post on the r/egopowerplus subreddit detailed the evolution of one Redditor's beliefs about electric tools. Initially, the user shared that they were skeptical of these non-gas-powered machines, claiming, "There's no way that those battery pieces of crap can hold a candle to the power of gas."

After testing out a neighbor's electric trimmer, the Redditor discovered that their initial judgment had been too harsh, as they found the electric tools preferable to theirs. They became a homeowner a few years later and found themselves in need of a mower, trimmer, and leaf blower because the ones they had used previously belonged to their landlord.

Upon discovering that the Ego tools were cheaper than the Honda machines they were planning to purchase, the user did their research and ended up buying an electric Ego mower despite their earlier distaste for electric yard tools.

They said that they think they will "really enjoy" their new gardening tool. While electric versions might not be quite as powerful, the original poster observed that as long as they keep on top of lawn growth, they'll be "sitting pretty for most of the year."

"I think I'm pretty well sold on this brand!" the OP concluded.

The good news is that electric tools are now in the same price range as gas-powered tools but don't create the same air pollution as their gas-guzzling counterparts. They also tend to be much quieter, making the gardening experience more peaceful for you. Charging your electric tools is a lot cheaper than frequently buying gas.

One Redditor said: "It has its place and for most homeowners it just works. Now, enjoy a cold beer oversee your newly mowed lawn."

"Welcome to the club," another user commented.

