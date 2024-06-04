  • Home Home

Gardener demonstrates free hack to multiply perennial flowers with ease: 'My absolute favorite way to save money'

"This has to be the easiest plant to grow ever."

by Leslie Sattler
"This has to be the easiest plant to grow ever."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Looking for a way to expand your garden without emptying your wallet? We've got the hack for you.

The scoop

Ria (@snippingstems), a gardening influencer, recently shared a hack for growing beautiful erigeron flowers without breaking the bank.

Erigeron, also known as fleabane, is a charming daisy-like perennial that adds a delightful touch to pots, borders, and pathways.

In her Instagram Reel, Ria explains, "This is my absolute favorite way to save money in the garden — and the best thing is anyone can do it!"

While erigeron can be grown from seed, it takes time and patience. Ria suggests a quicker and more cost-effective method: purchasing a small pot from a garden center and taking cuttings.

How it works

This simple hack not only saves money but also allows you to create numerous plants from a single pot. By taking cuttings and rooting them in water on a sunny windowsill, you can quickly expand your erigeron collection without spending extra cash.

Watch now: World-famous climber shares how he teaches his baby daughter to compost

Once the cuttings have rooted, you can pot them in compost and allow them to grow before planting them out in your garden. As Ria mentions, established erigeron plants often self-seed, meaning you'll have a continuous supply of these lovely flowers year after year.

Beyond the financial benefits, gardening offers a multitude of advantages for both you and the environment. Tending to your plants can improve mental well-being by reducing stress and promoting relaxation. It also provides a gentle form of physical activity, helping you stay active and healthy.

Moreover, growing your own flowers and produce reduces the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped goods. Cultivating plants at home decreases your environmental impact and contributes to a more sustainable future.

What people are saying

Ria's Instagram followers were excited about this money-saving gardening hack.

One user commented, "This has to be the easiest plant to grow ever... Once you get it going you'll never need to re-sow!!"

Another enthusiastic follower shared, "This is a great tip ! I've tried growing from seed - very difficult! But I'm going to try this ! Looks simple - thank you."

The simplicity and effectiveness of this method have garnered praise from the gardening community, with comments like, "This is brilliant- thank you!" 

It's clear that Ria's hack has inspired many to give it a try and enjoy the beauty of erigeron in their own gardens.

So, why not grab a small pot of erigeron from your local garden center and start taking cuttings today? With a little patience and care, you'll soon have a thriving collection of these charming flowers, all while saving money and contributing to a greener, more sustainable world.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Finding ways to save on your energy bill doesn't have to take up much of your time or energy.
Home

Want to slash your monthly energy bill? Here are 5 ways to start

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x