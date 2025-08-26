  • Home Home

New homeowner distressed after inheriting nightmare lawn from previous owner: 'You'll likely have to fight this for years'

"Will they expand and hit my house?"

by Matthew Swigonski
"Will they expand and hit my house?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it can be highly versatile and used in a number of ways, bamboo can also be an invasive pest that can dominate an ecosystem. 

One homeowner found that out firsthand after moving into a new home and checking out the exterior. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that the previous owner had a few bamboo plants that appeared to be spreading. The Redditor took to r/landscaping in search of some much-needed advice.     

"Will they expand and hit my house?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Will they expand and hit my house?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post, the homeowner included a few pictures of bamboo plants that were growing just a few feet from their home. "Will they expand and hit my house?" they asked

Some species of bamboo are considered invasive due to their potential to outgrow their surroundings and branch out. Bamboo with running growth can spread aggressively with its underground stems. It can wreak havoc on environments by inflicting significant damage to gardens, property, and even structures.

Although bamboo can seem like a harmless addition to a backyard garden, it can prove to do more harm than good. Instead, native plants offer a more laid-back approach to landscaping, as they are more accustomed to local climates and soil types. 

Native plants also attract natural pollinators, contributing to local biodiversity and encouraging a healthy and flourishing ecosystem. They can even play a major role in controlling erosion while requiring less maintenance and watering, which can save you time and money. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

After gauging the situation, a few users in the comments section offered their best advice to the original poster. 

"Bamboo is tough but digging out the roots is possible. You'll likely have to fight this for years," warned one user. "Consider putting another, deeper metal zoning plate while you begin removal."

"If left untended your whole side yard will rapidly become part of the colony and they will keep spreading from there. You have to sweep up the leaves to see any early encroachments," wrote a second commenter. 

Meanwhile, a third user took the time to offer up a lighthearted joke. "There's an old saying [in] landscaping. When life gives you bamboo that you don't want; move," they quipped

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x